ROGER W. SMITH
WATERLOO -- Present-day Democrats seem to be inspired by at least some of the 10 points of The Communist Manifasto (1948):
Abolition of property in land and application of all rents of land to public purposes; a heavy progressive or graduated income tax; abolition of all right of inheritance; confiscation of the property of all emigrants and rebels; centralization of credit in the hands of the state, by means of a national bank with state capital and an exclusive monopoly; centralization of the means of communication and transport in the hands of the state; extension of factories and instruments of production owned by the state, as well as the bringing into cultivation of waste lands, and the improvement of the soil generally in accordance with a common plan; equal liability of all to labor and establishment of industrial armies, especially for agriculture; combination of agriculture with manufacturing industries and the gradual abolition of the distinction between town and country; and free education for all children in public schools, as well as abolition of children's factory labor in its present form and the combination of education with industrial production.
