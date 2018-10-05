WATERLOO — A Waterloo man who was shot by police in 2015 has pleaded to reduced charges in connection with the encounter.
Jovan Darnell Webb, 31, entered Alford pleas — not admitting guilt but acknowledging he risked conviction if the case went to trial — to misdemeanor assault on an officer, interference and carrying weapons Sept. 20 in Black Hawk County District Court.
He was sentenced to a year in jail suspended to a year of probation for assault and fined $625 plus costs and surcharges for interference. Webb was granted a deferred judgment on the carrying weapons charge, which means the offense will come off his record if he completes probation.
Authorities alleged Webb almost hit a Waterloo police officer with his car after another officer attempted to stop him while he was pulling out of the New World bar parking lot around closing time in April 2015. Other officers fired at Webb’s vehicle, and Webb drove off and arrived at a nearby hospital where he was treated for gunshot wounds to his chest, abdomen and arm, according to court records.
Police said they found a .22-caliber revolver in Webb’s vehicle.
The Iowa Attorney General’s Office ruled the officers were justified in the shooting, and Webb filed an excessive force lawsuit. The civil suit had been put on hold pending the outcome of the criminal case, and Webb’s attorneys Monday asked the court to resume the civil case.
Electrical short leads to house fire
WATERLOO — A malfunctioning electric water heater exploded in a basement Wednesday, leading to heavy smoke damage in a Waterloo home.
Waterloo Fire Rescue was called to 801 Glenwood St. at 8:47 a.m. Wednesday for a fire.
A resident told officials she heard an explosion in her basement, followed by smoke detectors going off.
Fire crews found a 30-amp electrical subpanel for an electric water heater shorted out, which lead to heavy smoke in the house.
Residents declined assistance, according to officials.
The home is owned by Ronald and Jurly Nichols, according to county records.
Police investigate WCA burglary
WATERLOO — Police are investigating a break-in at the Waterloo Center for the Arts.
According to police, a burglar broke into the center at 225 Commercial St. through a second-floor door and took a laptop computer from an office area Sunday. The burglary was discovered the following day. No arrests have been made in the crime.
Waukon man faces charges
WAUKON — On Wednesday about 10:35 p.m., a multi-agency narcotics investigation was conducted by law enforcement agencies of the North East Iowa Drug Task Force.
During the investigation, a Waukon police officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Mason Edwin Lee Frick, 20, of Waukon. Frick attempted to elude law enforcement traveling at a high rate of speed beginning in Waukon. He went through Luana and was stopped in Postville by law enforcement intervention.
Frick was taken into custody and transported to the Allamakee County Jail. He faces one count of controlled substance violation (Class C felony), one count of eluding (Class D felony), one count of possession of a controlled substance (serious misdemeanor) and one count of driving while license revoked, also a serious misdemeanor.
Frick also will be charged with numerous traffic offenses.
Law enforcement agencies involved in this incident was the Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office, Waukon Police Department, Iowa State Patrol, Monona Police Department and Postville Police Department.
