WATERLOO – One person has been arrested in connection with a weekend stabbing that sent a Waterloo man to the hospital.
Waterloo police arrested Joshua Lee Maricle, 34, of 826 W. First St., on Wednesday for willful injury causing serious injury. His bond was set at $20,000.
Court records allege Maricle and Douglas King both arrived at a home at 119 Allen St. around 3:40 a.m. They became involved in a fight in a hallway that spilled into a bedroom.
A witness broke up the fight and noticed King had been stabbed in the chest, records state.
Paramedics took King to Covenant Medical Center where he underwent surgery for a serious stab wound, according to police.
Waterloo man arrested for CF garage fire
CEDAR FALLS – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly trying to torch a Cedar Falls garage in September.
Skyler Allen Felton Garbes, 27, of 867 Maxwell St., was arrested Tuesday for first-degree burglary and first-degree arson. He was later released from jail pending trial.
Cedar Falls police said Garbes entered a detached garage at 2519 Garden Ave. through a window around 11:55 p.m. Sept. 20 and attempted to light items stored inside. Police said the garage was close to the house and neighboring homes.
Police: St. Ansgar woman drank in Osage ER
OSAGE — A St. Ansgar woman is accused of drinking alcohol in the emergency room, fighting with law enforcement, breaking a squad car window, breaking a deputy’s finger and losing her false teeth in the process.
Brandie Renee Rogers, 36, is charged with felony interference with official acts causing serious bodily injury, misdemeanor assault on a peace officer, interference with official acts, public intoxication, public consumption of alcohol and fifth-degree criminal mischief.
At about 1:21 a.m. Oct. 3, a Mitchell County deputy responded to a disturbance call at the Mitchell County Regional Health Center ER, 616 N. Eighth St.
According to court documents, another deputy and an Osage police officer were also at the scene. The deputy spoke with Rogers and a man who was with her.
The deputy said he could smell alcohol while talking with Rogers, who admitted to drinking alcohol in the ER, court documents said. The deputy told her that was not allowed.
She pushed the deputy in response and told him to get away from her, according to court documents. The other deputy took her to the ground and handcuffed her because she was resisting arrest by not putting her hands behind her back.
Rogers, who slipped off the handcuffs and had to be cuffed again, refused to walk outside and resisted being put into the deputy’s vehicle, court documents said. Another Osage police officer was called to assist, as his car had a rear caged seat.
“The defendant refused to walk and had to be carried (to) the squad car and then refused to sit inside,” court documents said. “She began kicking and screaming and kicked out the rear passenger side window of the squad car.”
Rogers then began smashing her head into the car door and kicked a deputy in the knee several times who had moved in to prevent Rogers from seriously injuring herself, according to court documents.
“Once I was able to restrain her from smashing her head, the defendant bit down and began grinding her false teeth together, losing several,” the deputy wrote in court documents, noting Rogers’ teeth fell into the back seat of the squad car.
During the incident, the door slammed shut on another deputy’s pinky finger, causing a cut that required four stitches. The deputy later found out his finger was fractured.
Franklin County escapee sought
NEWTON — Terry Lee Fink II, an inmate housed at the Newton Correctional Release Center serving time for Franklin County offenses, walked away from the facility without permission Tuesday night.
Fink, 46, was convicted of operating while under the influence and eluding, both misdemeanors.
Fink breached a secured emergency vehicle gate and walked away from the minimum security facility at approximately 7 p.m., according to the Iowa Department of Corrections. His absence was discovered after a review of security footage following a 9:10 p.m. head count.
Fink is a white male, height 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. He has a Harley-Davidson tattoo on his right forearm and a shamrock tattoo on his right wrist. He was placed in the Newton Correctional Release Center on October 4.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact police. Do not try to apprehend him.
Names released in Waterloo crash
WATERLOO – Police have released the identity of two drivers injured in a Tuesday morning crash on Sergeant Road/Highway 63.
Corey Wilson, 43, of Dunkerton, was taken to Covenant Medical Center with incapacitating injuries after a Ford F-150 pickup and a Chrysler Pacifica collided at the intersection with Greyhound Drive and the U.S. Highway 20 off ramp, according to the accident report.
The Pacifica driver, 42-year-old Gary Jochumsen of Hudson, sustained minor injuries and was taken to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
The crash happened at about 6:05 a.m. Tuesday as the Ford pickup was heading west from the off ramp, and the Pacifica was traveling north on Sergeant Road. A witness told police the pickup ran the red light, and the impact rolled the pickup onto its side, the report states.
Wilson was trapped inside, and crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue stabilized the Ford and cut off the roof to free him, according to the accident report.
