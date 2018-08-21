WATERLOO – A Waterloo man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a waterpark and stealing funnel cakes.
Dylan Anthony Hoffert, 20, was arrested Sunday for third-degree burglary. He was also arrested on a warrant for allegedly failing to appear for a court date on an unrelated case, and his bond was set at $25,000.
Authorities allege Hoffert and three others entered Lost Island Waterpark, 2225 E. Shaulis Road, in the early morning hours of July 6. An undisclosed amount of funnel cakes was taken from a concessions area, and freezer doors were left open, resulting in the loss of $300 worth of funnel cakes and ice cream.
Cedar Valley Crime Stoppers posted photos of the break-in from the water park’s surveillance camera, and Hoffert was identified as a suspect. Court records indicate a bandanna Hoffert is seen wearing in a personal Facebook photo matches a bandanna shown covering a face in the security video of the burglary.
Vehicles damaged in garage fire
WATERLOO — A Sunday evening fire damaged a residential garage and two vehicles inside.
A neighbor spotted smoke and flames coming from the detached garage at 325 Harwood Ave. at about 7:09 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters were on the scene within two minutes.
The blaze damaged to vehicles, and a 20-pound propane tank in the garage began venting during the fire, said Ben Petersen, a battalion chief with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
The cause of the fire is undetermined.
2 hurt in rural Arlington crash
ARLINGTON — Two people were hurt in a crash near Arlington on Sunday evening.
The crash was reported about 6:35 p.m. at the intersection of 50th Street and E Avenue. When Fayette County sheriff’s deputies arrived, it was learned Kenneth Taylor, 43, of Strawberry Point, was driving a 2004 Chevy truck and approached an uncontrolled intersection without yielding to traffic on his right. His vehicle collided with a 2012 Dodge truck driven by Colton Janssen, 23, of Arlington.
Janssen’s vehicle rolled into the ditch. Those injured were not identified, but were transported to Regional Medical Center in Manchester. Both vehicles were totaled. Kenneth Taylor was cited for failure to yield to the right.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Arlington Ambulance and Arlington Fire Department.
CF woman arrested following chase
OELWEIN — On Sunday at about 5:15 p.m., Oelwein police officers attempted to stop a vehicle in the area of 10th Street and Iowa Highway 150 South.
The vehicle attempted to elude officers. With the assistance of the Buchanan County and Fayette County sheriff’s offices, the vehicle was stopped in the 1400 block of N Avenue.
Officers arrested Shaina Marie Boehmer, 31, of Cedar Falls, for interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor. But further charges on this incident are pending, police said.
