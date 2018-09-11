WATERLOO — A Waterloo man was arrested after he allegedly tried to run over a woman Saturday night.
When officers caught up with James Buerl, 40, about an hour later, he smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests, police said.
Buerl, of 228 Oliver St., was arrested for second-offense operating while intoxicated, second-degree criminal mischief, first-degree harassment and assault with a weapon.
Authorities allege Buerl was leaving a home on East Parker Street around 9:40 p.m. when he stepped on the accelerator and veered at Starnesha Martin, 24, as she bent over to pick up a child’s pacifier.
She jumped out of the way, and Buerl’s Ford Expedition crashed into a Dodge Caravan parked nearby, according to court records. He allegedly threatened to kill her as he left, records state.
Police later detained Buerl during a traffic stop at Arlington Street and Logan Avenue.
Wanted man apprehended
OELWEIN — The man who was behind the Friday lockdown at Oelwein schools had doused his girlfriend’s belongings with gasoline and then struggled with police while carrying a handgun, according to court records.
Following a three-day manhunt, Emilio Austin Torres, 28, of Oelwein, turned himself into sheriff’s deputies without incident Monday. Bond was set at $15,000 cash only.
He is currently being held in the Fayette County Jail on warrants for first-offense domestic abuse assault, eluding with injury, operating while intoxicated, interference with official acts and carrying weapons.
The episode began to unfold around 8:45 a.m. Friday when Torres allegedly became involved in a dispute with his live-in girlfriend during which time he loaded her property in to a child’s pool in the yard and poured gasoline on it, court records state. He threatened to light the pool, records state.
When an Oelwein police officer arrived, he could see Torres making threatening gestures. Torres grabbed a gun out of his pocket when officer attempted to arrest him, and a struggle followed. He threw the weapon, ran to a nearby Chevrolet Blazer and drove off.
Police gave chase, and the Blazer crashed several blocks later. Torres fled on foot, court records state. Officers seized the handgun.
Local man hurt in fatal crash
MASON CITY — One person was killed in a near head-on collision on the Avenue of the Saints by Mason City on Monday morning.
The Iowa State Patrol said a 1988 Buick Century was driving the wrong way — east in a westbound lane — and collided with a 2018 Ford Transit van near Exit 190/California Avenue about 11:34 a.m.
An unidentified person in the Buick died after the vehicles collided nearly head-on, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the van, Blaine H. Freeman, 54, of Elk Run Heights, was hurt. He was transported to Mercy Medical Center-North Iowa by Mason City Fire medics. The extent of his injuries in unknown.
Nora Springs Fire and EMS, Mercy Air Med, the Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa DOT Motor Vehicle Enforcement provided assistance at the scene.
Welding fire damages Tyson
WATERLOO — A welding accident ignited a conveyor belt fire that evacuated Tyson Fresh Meats on Sunday.
No injuries were reported, and fire officials estimated damage to equipment at about $10,000.
The blaze started when workers were welding from a catwalk in the loin cold storage room in the northeast section of the meatpacking plant at 501 N. Elk Run Road shortly after 4 p.m. Sunday, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen with Waterloo Fire Rescue.
Slag from the welding dripped down onto a rubber conveyor belt below, and the belt, which was shut off, began to burn. Workers attempted to smother it with welding blankets, but the fire continued and began to send smoke to other parts of the building.
The plant was evacuated, and Waterloo firefighters quickly extinguished the blaze.
Man sentenced for document fraud
CEDAR RAPIDS — A Mexican man, who had been deported, illegally returned to the United States and then used false identification documents to obtain a job was sentenced last week to more than two months in federal prison.
Emmanuel Santos-Diaz, 34, a citizen of Mexico illegally present in the United States and residing in Hampton, received the prison term after a July 17 guilty plea to one count of unlawful use of identification documents and one count of illegal re-entry into the United States.
At the guilty plea, Santos-Diaz admitted he had previously been deported from the United States in February 2003, and he illegally re-entered the United States without the permission of the United States government. Santos-Diaz also admitted he used a fraudulent Social Security card and a fraudulent permanent resident card, also known as a “green card,” when he completed an employment form March 30, 2015, at a business in Clear Lake. The Social Security account number on the card used by Santos-Diaz belonged to a United States citizen. The Alien Registration number on the “green card” had been issued to another person.
In May 2018, the Clear Lake Police Department received a complaint from a woman in Arkansas that she was being denied benefits because someone was using her Social Security number in Iowa to work and that income was being counted against her. On June 6,Santos-Diaz was arrested by immigration agents at a job site in Hampton.
Santos-Diaz also has prior convictions in Franklin County for forgery in 2003 and operating while intoxicated in 2005.
Santos-Diaz was sentenced in Cedar Rapids by U.S. District Court Judge Linda R. Reade. Santos-Diaz was sentenced to 73 days’ imprisonment. He also must serve a three-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.
