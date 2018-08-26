Letters to the Editor logo

 

LUCY DUNCAN

WATERLOO -- The pendulum has swung once again. I remember all the controversy over building Crossroads (mall) and how it would "kill" the downtown business. Well, that it did. The area needs a shopping plaza of some kind.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

It is a fact that the Waterloo/Cedar Falls area cannot sustain two big malls; why not build one big "outdoor" mall, similar to an outlet mall design, right between Cedar Falls and Waterloo?. This will help get people back on University Avenue and be convenient and financially beneficial for both communities.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments