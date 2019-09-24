MLB leaders

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING—Ti.Anderson, Chicago, .334; LeMahieu, New York, .329; Moncada, Chicago, .316; Brantley, Houston, .315; Alberto, Baltimore, .308; Devers, Boston, .308; Gurriel, Houston, .305; Bogaerts, Boston, .304; Cruz, Minnesota, .303; Merrifield, Kansas City, .302.

RBI—J.Abreu, Chicago, 121; Devers, Boston, 113; Soler, Kansas City, 112; Bogaerts, Boston, 110; Bregman, Houston, 108; Cruz, Minnesota, 105; Trout, Los Angeles, 104; E.Rosario, Minnesota, 104; Gurriel, Houston, 102; Martinez, Boston, 100.

HOME RUNS—Trout, Los Angeles, 45; Soler, Kansas City, 45; Cruz, Minnesota, 40; Bregman, Houston, 39; Springer, Houston, 38; G.Torres, New York, 38; Kepler, Minnesota, 36; M.Olson, Oakland, 35; Martinez, Boston, 35.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BATTING—K.Marte, Arizona, .329; Yelich, Milwaukee, .329; Rendon, Washington, .325; B.Reynolds, Pittsburgh, .318; Blackmon, Colorado, .317; McNeil, New York, .317; Arenado, Colorado, .315; Newman, Pittsburgh, .310; Bellinger, Los Angeles, .302; Albies, Atlanta, .296; Freeman, Atlanta, .296; Story, Colorado, .296.

RBI—Freeman, Atlanta, 121; Rendon, Washington, 120; Arenado, Colorado, 118; E.Escobar, Arizona, 117; Bell, Pittsburgh, 116; P.Alonso, New York, 115; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 114; Harper, Philadelphia, 108; Soto, Washington, 107; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 102.

HOME RUNS—P.Alonso, New York, 50; E.Suárez, Cincinnati, 48; Bellinger, Los Angeles, 46; Yelich, Milwaukee, 44; Arenado, Colorado, 41; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 41; Freeman, Atlanta, 38; Schwarber, Chicago, 37; Bell, Pittsburgh, 37; Donaldson, Atlanta, 37.

