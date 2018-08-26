Letters to the Editor logo

 

MATTHEW COHEA

CEDAR FALLS --In joining “many other editorial pages across this nation” The Courier has once again shown its true colors. You make some good points, but to misquote President Trump that the free press “is the enemy of the state” is typical of what’s wrong with the mainstream media. He said “fake news…is the enemy of the state.” Define how you will what fake news is.

The media and much of our country have tried to get rid of him since he was sworn into office. Anyone constantly accused, assaulted or attacked by the majority of those around you is bound to defend themselves. His defense may not be to your liking, but your defense to those circumstances may not be either.

The Courier would “like to believe” that had there been a call to President Obama on his “spying” of The Associated Press, they would have followed along. Why didn’t you make the call? Why didn’t any other publication? Because the mainstream media wouldn’t dare call out a liberal.

