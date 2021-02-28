Main Street Waterloo collaborated with businesses, community to 'support local' during pandemic

When COVID-19 began to affect the us nationwide, it was predicted nearly half of all small businesses may be at risk of closing permanently. Downtown Waterloo business owners did not accept this and fought to keep their businesses going with new and unique ideas.
Businesses pulled together to support each other. They shopped in each other’s stores, ate at each other’s restaurants, collaborated on marketing projects and got creative. Businesses came up with innovative strategies to keep going and engage with their customers. They began to adapt and pivot, recalibrate and recraft their strategies.
Restaurants updated their menus and shifted to take-out friendly items. They partnered with delivery companies and offered curbside pick-up options. Bars packaged and marketed their signature drinks, offering them for carry-out, and streamed live entertainment. We saw businesses begin to offer take-home meal kits. One restaurant hosted the world’s largest taco/burrito truck drive-thru. Retailers hosted weekly Facebook live shopping events, upgraded their websites for online shopping and offered curbside pick-up.
Fitness facilities offered online classes to keep us moving and healthy.
I have been inspired to see the creativity, experimentation and entrepreneurship our downtown businesses have used to address the immediate needs and position themselves for a successful recovery.
As an organization, Main Street Waterloo worked to find ways to help drive customers into the businesses through increased marketing and efforts such as Takeout Tuesday, Shop Downtown Saturdays, Holiday Parking program and Mayor Hart’s 5 for 5 Shop Small Challenge.
We also worked with the City of Waterloo on the implementation of Grab-n-Go Zones, 15-minute free parking for easy pick-up or drop-off. New opportunities were generated through creative collaborations that brought us together with communitywide campaigns which encouraged “support” local campaigns. Who didn’t love “Eat, Love, Waterloo” and the “Hall on the Wall” support local campaigns?
COVID-19 has impacted every aspect of life, but despite it all, we have seen progress amidst the pandemic in Downtown Waterloo. We have been able to keep things moving in a forward direction and are pleased to see multiple development projects come to completion, projects continue and new ones begin.
The completion of two historic renovations, the Masonic Temple and Friedl Bakery, added almost 40 residential units, three storefronts and collaborative workspace to downtown. Work on the Art Bloc continued and has positioned it to open early this year, offering 72 residential units and a storefront.
Two new historic renovations began with Lincoln Savings Bank at TechWorks Campus and the General Machine and Supply Company building at Fifth and Jefferson streets. These project will bring new storefronts, residential units, building improvements and approximately 500 employees to downtown.
After years of negotiations and unknowns, we were excited to see progress on the Five Sullivan Brothers Convention Center and the completion of the Best Western Plus Executive Residency.
Main Street Waterloo utilized the Main Street America four-point approach to work toward cultivating a strategic and comprehensive approach to problem-solving through innovative and entrepreneurial thinking. We provided businesses with recovery planning tools, guidance, research and best practices to help them persevere through the pandemic.
By using our economic and marketing power to effectively help our small businesses and promote through the pandemic, we were able to help prove that Downtown Waterloo is resilient and continues to grow.
I am proud of what Downtown Waterloo has been able to accomplish during these unprecedented times, and how the community has shown support for small businesses.
Locally-owned businesses are the backbone of our community, and we look forward to being able to gather together and support local with the return to brick-and-mortar shopping, getting a haircut, participating in a fitness class, eating in a restaurant and attending community events.