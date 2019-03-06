Magestic Moon

All you can eat fish fry at Magestic Moon event center, 1955 Locke Ave., Waterloo, will be Friday through April 19. Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m.

Price is $14. Meal includes all you can eat fish, tuna & noodles, vegetable, potato and full salad bar.

Live entertainment to follow.

