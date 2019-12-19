Luke Lachey
- Tight end
- 6-6, 215, freshman
- Columbus, Ohio (Grandview HS)
Earned first-team all-state, all-conference, and all-district honors as a senior . . . named to all-metro team as a senior . . . second-team all-state as a junior, as well as honorable mention on Super 25 team . . . first-team all-conference and all-district as a junior and sophomore . . . honorable mention all-state as a sophomore . . . two-time Back of the Year at Grandview and conference Most Outstanding Player . . . team captain as a junior and senior . . . had 57 receptions for 741 yards and seven touchdowns as a senior, along with 43 rushing attempts for 357 yards and three touchdowns . . . had five interceptions on defense as a senior ... also earned four letters in basketball and two letters in track.
