Lukas Van Ness
- Defensive line
- 6-5, 240, freshman
- Barrington, Ill. (Barrington HS)
Named MSL Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference as a senior . . . named first-team all-state by Champaign News Gazette . . . first-team all-area as a senior by Daily Herald and Pioneer Press . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 67 tackles as a senior, with 17 quarterback pressures, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one blocked punt . . . also earned three letters in hockey.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.