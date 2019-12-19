Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Lukas Van Ness

  • Defensive line
  • 6-5, 240, freshman
  • Barrington, Ill. (Barrington HS)

Named MSL Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference as a senior . . . named first-team all-state by Champaign News Gazette . . . first-team all-area as a senior by Daily Herald and Pioneer Press . . . team captain as a senior . . . recorded 67 tackles as a senior, with 17 quarterback pressures, eight tackles for loss, five sacks, one forced fumble, and one blocked punt . . . also earned three letters in hockey.

