LT. JASON FEAKER of the Waterloo Police Department recently graduated from the 273rd Session of the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Va. Feaker has been with department since 1998 and has served in a variety of capacities throughout his career. He is currently assigned and the supervisor of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force.

