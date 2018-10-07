LT. JASON FEAKER of the Waterloo Police Department recently graduated from the 273rd Session of the FBI National Academy Program in Quantico, Va. Feaker has been with department since 1998 and has served in a variety of capacities throughout his career. He is currently assigned and the supervisor of the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.