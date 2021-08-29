LSI Early Childhood Program Receives Grant

WATERLOO-Lutheran Services in Iowa (LSI) was recently awarded $10,000 from the Van G Miller Family Charitable Foundation to support LSI Early Childhood Services.
The funding will specifically support LSI’s HOPES program, which provides in-home parenting education and resources for families and young children. This service is provided at no cost to Black Hawk County families and is available for parents until their child is five years old.
To learn more, visit LSIowa.org. Join us on Facebook at Facebook.com/LSI.iowa.