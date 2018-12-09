KATE McELLIGATT
WATERLOO --- This is in response to Bob Kaiser's letter Nov. 27. It seems he is oblivious to the problems of the lower class whom he labels “freeloaders.” He asks, why are the poor in our area not working? First, the lower class makes up 30 percent of the population nationally. Of this 30 percent, approximately half are employed in one or multiple full- and part-time low wage jobs, which often do not enable them to meet even their basic needs for food and housing. What about the 12-13 percent of the lower class that are not employed at any given point in time?
Looking at our local area, what are the barriers to employment? It should be self-evident that low-income housing is often not located in areas where the new jobs are being created. Public transportation is limited to a handful of routes, does not run all night, and does not run on Sundays. Day care centers which provide care for the children of parents working second- and third-shift jobs are very limited and child care is very expensive.
In order to better understand social problems and solutions, I suggest that Mr. Kaiser volunteer at Love INC.
