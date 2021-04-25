Lowell receives support from Partners

WATERLOO — Lowell Elementary School shares numerous Partners in Education that provide materials and support throughout the school year.

Partners are Black Hawk County Courthouse, Black Hawk County Engineer, Grace Fellowship Church, Nestle, Waterloo Bucks, Hometown Foods, Lincoln Savings Banks in Cedar Falls, Greenwood Pharmacy, Image Point, Witham Auto, Cadillac Lanes, St. Ansgar Lutheran Church and Sayer Law Firm.

Grace Fellowship Church provided face mask for students for the school year.

Partners and other community organizations, local businesses and families participated in the Christmas Adopt-A-Family project.

“At Christmas time, our partners adopted a family, this is what the family had to say, ‘We were very grateful. My brothers were excited. I was excited. I got slime, paint and an art kit.’ It was interesting,” said Damiya Hasley, a fourth grader.

Partners also provided needed items such as coats, hats, gloves, backpacks, pencil boxes and other school supplies for students, and provided money and clothing items to purchase and maintain a supply of uniform items at the school for students’ families who cannot afford to purchase these items.

“Our school appreciates our Partners in Education. Whenever we need anything at our building, our partners are always willing to be involved,” said Lead Teacher Latisha Leyh.

