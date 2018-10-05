Iowa Pick Three

Midday: 6 9 0

Evening: 2 9 0

Iowa Pick Four

Midday: 2 5 5 6

Evening:  4 2 1 0

Lucky for Life

 1 10 15 28 34 

Lucky Ball 11

