SPENCER LUVERT
CEDAR FALLS -- In my daily experience, I am reminded of the eroding of civility here in the Cedar Valley.
The United States president’s public attack on Christine Blasey Ford has added fuel to this erosion locally and nationally. Shame on people for cheering the president’s public bullying of this woman.
It appears that sometime around now, our civility is almost dissipated. Our country lost its dignity a while back.
What’s next? God help us!
