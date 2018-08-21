The firmament has often been a source of inspiration for decor and furniture designers, and we’re seeing lots of examples right now. Part of the appeal lies in a moody, dramatic palette of blues, blacks and spectral hues, as well as silhouettes that evoke a modernist elan.
Designer Lee Broom’s “Observatory” designs interpret the characteristics of sun and star reflection and light refraction in sculptural, spherical forms. Mirror-polished stainless steel and gold spheres are incorporated with concealed LEDs and acrylic discs and tubes, creating light sculptures in the form of pendants, table lamps and wall sconces. The names pay homage to the heavens: Eclipse, Orion, Tidal, Aurora.
London-based designer Katja Behre presented a new wallpaper at the International Contemporary Furniture Fair for her Elli Popp line. A matte black background is dotted with vertical, metallic threads, like a meteor shower, or falling rain against a night sky.
New Yorker Sarah Merenda has done a clean, crisp, eight-point-star-patterned wallpaper that’s offered in several colorways on a white or black background.
Brooklyn, New York-based Calico Wallpaper offers several celestial-themed designs. Lunaris has fog-, smoke- and midnight-hued backgrounds with silver overlay that evoke the moon’s surface as seen through a telescope. Aurora, with a soothing palette in an ombre pattern, depicts the sky’s constant transformation from dawn to dusk.
There are more starry ceramics at West Elm: A collection of inky blue salad plates is scattered with pinpoints of gold constellations.
Avant-garde Italian design house Seletti collaborated with Diesel Living on a porcelain plate collection, Cosmic, with patterns evoking Jupiter, Venus, the sun and the moon. Also from Seletti: the whimsical Lunar brass tabletop storage containers shaped like retro spaceships.
Source: Associated Press
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.