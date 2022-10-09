 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lois Stork

  • 0
lois stark.jfif

Lois Stark 

NEW HARTFORD -- The children and grandchildren of Lois Stork of New Hartford are pleased to announce a reception honoring her 80th birthday on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 1-4 p.m. at the Retreat House on the grounds of the Cedar Falls Bible Conference.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate this special milestone with warm wishes, hugs, and light refreshments.

Lois was born October 15, 1942. She graduated from Dike High School in 1960. She has farmed for 40+ years outside of New Hartford. She loves antiquing, restoration projects, gardening and local history.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News