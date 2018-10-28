MARTINSVILLE, Va. (AP) — When the reigning series champion slipped past him with one lap to go at Martinsville Speedway, Joey Logano figured he had lost his shot at racing for NASCAR’s title.
A win would earn Logano one of the four spots in the winner-take-all championship at Homestead-Miami Speedway. So if he didn’t try something, his chance at a Cup championship might slip away.
Logano used an old fashioned bump-and-run on Martin Truex Jr. Sunday to snatch one of the four tickets to the finale. Truex slid sideways across the finish line and promptly declared Logano won’t take his title from him this year.
“He may have won the battle, but he ain’t winning the damn war. I’m not going to let him win it (the championship.) I’m going to win it,” Truex fumed.
Logano took Truex’s warning in stride.
“OK. That’s expected,” Logano said. “This was our shot, maybe our only shot, so we had to make it happen.”
Logano was showered in boos and Truex, standing on pit road next to his third-place car, jeered the winner with both thumbs down as Logano was interviewed over the address system. On pit road, Truex crew chief Cole Pearn Jr. had an angry exchange with Logano crew chief Todd Gordon. Nearly 30 minutes later, Pearn still appeared visibly angry.
Eight drivers started the day vying for the four spots in the season-finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
Truex wound up third. Denny Hamlin was second, Kyle Busch fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth.
“We should be in victory lane right now,” said Truex. “I was next to him for six laps, I never knocked him out of the way. We were going to race hard for it, in my book. I cleared him fair and square. We weren’t even banging doors.
“And he just drove into the back of me and knocked me out of the way. Yeah, it’s short track racing. But what goes around comes around.”
Logano was aware how he won was not popular but his eyes are on the bigger prize.
“He raced really clean and I laid the bumper to him. I don’t expect him to be happy,” Logano said. “We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do, and he’s got to do what he’s got to do, and we’ll hash it out one way or the other. That’s NASCAR racing. That’s what the grassroots are, that’s what fans come here to see. Some may not like it.”
