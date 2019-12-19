Iowa Hawkeyes logo

Logan Jones

  • Defensive Line
  • 6-3, 260, freshman
  • Council Bluffs (Lewis Central)

Earned first-team all-state honors as a senior, along with first-team all-district and all-city honors, while being named Lineman of the Year . . . named to first-team Elite all-state team as a junior . . . first-team all-district and all-city while being named Lineman of the Year . . . first-team all-district and all-city as a sophomore . . . honorable mention all-district as a freshman . . . team captain as a senior . . . had 30 tackles as a senior, with 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks . . . won state title in shot put and discus as a junior.

