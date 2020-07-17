Lodging & nightlife

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Black Hawk Hotel

115 Main St., Cedar Falls

319-277-1161

The 167-year-old Black Hawk Hotel is now the oldest hotel continuously operating in the U.S. and is listed on the National Historic Register of Historic Places. A mix of Second Empire and Mission-style architecture, it’s also an independent boutique hotel filled with character, but with a modern, luxurious sensibility built on fine service and amenities.

Extended stay suites – from one month to one year -- are intended to meet the growing need for flexible housing in the Cedar Valley. Approximately 17 of the 28 hotel rooms have been renovated to include kitchenettes. The remaining rooms continue to serve hotel guests. New cleaning and no-contact policies have been implement for guest, community and staff safety.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the adjacent retro motel has been opened to health care professionals who need a place to safely quarantine. The nightly rate was reduced and half of the revenue from these reservations has been donated back to the local health system's foundation.