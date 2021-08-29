 Skip to main content
Local Students Graduate from Drake University
DES MOINES-The following local students graduated from Drake University at the end of the spring 2021 semester: 

Iowa Falls: Jacey Redman, Pharm D., Pharmacy; Janesville: Gillian Gergen, B.A., Sociology and Law, Politics & Society; and Traer: Jessica Jacobs, O.T.D., Occupational Therapy Doctorate.

Drake University is a midsize, private university in Des Moines, Iowa, enrolling nearly 3,000 undergraduate and more than 1,800 graduate students. Students choose from over 70 majors, minors, and concentrations and 20 graduate degrees offered through seven colleges and schools. 

