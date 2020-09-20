 Skip to main content
'Local Legends' live streaming
The “Local Legends” series will live stream concerts from the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center stage through November.

Utilizing the recently updated video system in the Great Hall, performers will be live streamed via Facebook and the GBPAC’s YouTube channel. There won’t be an audience in the hall, so viewers are encouraged to share their applause by clicking “likes.” Performers likely will chat during their shows, as well.

Upcoming performers will include Zoot and Newt, Sept. 24; Nickel John Oct. 1; percussion duo Kramer Milan and Matt Andreini, Oct. 22; UNI Composers, Nov. 5; and Stackhouse, Nov. 19.

Performances can be accessed through gbpac.com, the center’s Facebook page or youtube.com/gallagherbluedorn.

