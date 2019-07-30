Miscellaneous
- Wartburg College has named Trent Jackson as its new sports information director.
Jackson, who will begin his duties for the Knights Monday, spent last year at Western Michigan University as an assistant in the athletic department’s Office of Communications and Engagement. He was responsible for communications operations for men’s soccer, cross country, women’s basketball, softball and men’s and women’s tennis.
“We were impressed with the variety of skills and experiences Trent brings to this position and are excited to welcome him to Wartburg,” said Knights director of athletics Rick Willis.
Jackson also spent two years as assistant sports information director at Gustavus Adolphus while earning a master’s degree in sports management at Minnesota State-Mankato. He is a native of Chaska, Minn., and a graduate of Bemidji State University.
Volleyball
- The University of Northern Iowa volleyball team has earned the American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the ninth consecutive season and 10th time overall.
The Panthers posted a cumulative grade-point average of 3.41 last academic year.
