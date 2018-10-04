Football
- Iowa State has agreed to home-and-home football series with Bowling Green and Tulane in upcoming seasons.
The Cyclones will host Bowling Green in 2026 and travel to Bowling Green in 2027. Iowa State is scheduled to host Tulane in 2028, followed by a trip to New Orleans in 2029.
Hockey
- Three Waterloo Black Hawks players appear on the NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list released this week.
Austen Swankler received a "B" grade, which means NHL scouts believe he is a second- or third-round draft prospect next June. Ryan Drkulec and Vladislav Firstov received "C" rankings, which are assigned to players who fit into the fourth through six rounds based on Central Scouting's preliminary evaluations.
- Andrew Weiss has been promoted to Assistant Director of Player Personnel for the Waterloo Black Hawks.
Weiss is currently in his second season with the club.
The Black Hawks have also added Matt Grainda and Lincoln Nguyen to the scouting team. Grainda former served with USHL Central Scouting while Nguyen was an assistant coach at Alaska-Fairbanks and head coach at Marian College.
Longtime scout Mas Fukushima remains on the staff for his 13th season.
Volleyball
- Hawkeye Community College is ranked 11th in this week's National Junior College Athletic Association Division II volleyball poll.
The RedTails (14-3) moved up from 15th after defeating No. 8 Kirkwood Sept. 26. They also own a win over No. 5 DMACC this season. Kirkwood is 12th and DMACC 19th in this week's poll.
Basketball
- Cedar Valley CourtKings standout Raheem Tyner has signed a professional contract with Sabios Basketball Club of the Colombian Basketball League for the 2018-2019 season.
Tyner, a 6-foot-7 forward-center from Minnesota, played last winter in the Turks and Caicos Islands. In his two seasons with the CourtKings, he has averaged 14.8 points and 6.4 rebounds and was the Midwest Basketball League Rookie of the Year in 2017.
- Waterloo Leisure Services is accepting registrations for its youth boys' and girls' basketball leagues for players in grades 1-4.
Programs for 1st and 2nd grade boys ($33), 1st through 3rd grade girls ($33) and 3rd and 4th grade boys ($37) all begin in early November. Registration deadline is Oct. 31.
For more information, call (319) 291-0165 or go online at www.cvsportsplex.org.
Baseball
- The Waterloo Bucks have named Casey Harms as the team's new field manager.
Harms is the associate head coach at Santa Barbara (Calif.) City College and spent six seasons as an assistant coach at UC Santa Barbara before that, helping the Gauchos to three NCAA regionals, one Super Regional and the program's first College World Series appearance. He also has summer collegiate league experience, coaching the Kelowna Falcons in the West Coast League in 2014.
Before embarking on his coaching career, Harms was a three-year captain and outfielder at Occidental College in Los Angeles.
- The Northwoods League has announced the addition of a new franchise in Traverse City, Mich., for the 2019 season.
Traverse City will be the 22nd team in the collegiate summer wooden bat league that reaches throughout the upper Midwest and into Canada.
