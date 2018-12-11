Basketball
- Two former University of Iowa stars who went on to long careers in the NBA are among nine individuals who will be inducted into the Iowa High School Athletic Association Basketball Hall of Fame in March.
Kirk Hinrich of Sioux City and Nick Collison of Iowa Falls are among a group that also includes former University of Northern Iowa standout Grant Stout of New Sharon, Jason Bohannon of Marion, Kyle McCann of Creston, Dennis Pauling of Paullina, Brian Wildeboer of Colo-Nesco and coaches Dennis Garaghty and Ken Laffoon.
- The Cedar Valley CourtKings have signed Jaree Crawford of Cedar Rapids and Jared Sutherland of Grand Rapids, Minn., as well as re-signing guard Mackenzie Johnson.
Crawford played collegiately at Division II Adams State after stops at San Jacinto College and East Los Angeles College. The 6-foot-4 native of Gary, Ind., also played professionally in Colombia.
The 6-5 Sutherland played last season for the MBL Select team and scored 36 points in a matchup against the CourtKings. He played college basketball at the University of Jamestown.
Johnson averaged 9.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and shot 48 percent in 16 games for the CourtKings last season.
Hockey
- The United States Hockey League has announced its rosters for the 2019 USHL/NHL Top Prospects game to be played in Lincoln, Neb., on Jan. 8.
Waterloo's Matej Blumel, Ryan Drkulec, Vladislav Firstov and Logan Stein have been picked to skate among the 40 NHL draft-eligible players who will participate in the event.
Football
- Three University of Iowa football players have earned Associated Press All-America honors.
Tight end T.J. Hockenson and safety Amani Hooker were second-team selections while tight end Noah Fant made the third team.
Hockenson, the John Mackey Award winner as the top tight end in the nation, led Iowa with 46 catches for 717 yards and six touchdowns. Fant caught 39 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns.
Hooker ranked second on the team with 59 tackles, ranked second in the Big Ten with four interceptions and was credited with seven pass break-ups.
Hockenson was also named second-team All-America by the Football Writers Association of America Monday.
- Drake head coach Rick Fox announced Monday that he is stepping down from his position with the Bulldogs.
Fox, who recently completed his fifth season as Drake's head coach, had a 33-22 record with the Bulldogs, including a 28-12 Pioneer League mark that includfed three second-place finishes.
Soccer
- A pair of Wartburg College student-athletes have earned Scholar All-Region honors.
Senior Nicole Adair of Reinbeck and senior Ben Johnson of Marion were named to the third team by the United Soccer Coaches Association.
