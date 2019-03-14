Wrestling
- Five outstanding individuals will be inducted into the Iowa Wrestling Hall of Fame in Cresco on April. 8.
This year's honorees are Waterloo East's Don Buzzard, who will be inducted posthumously. Buzzard was a two-time state champion for East (1963-64), and later was a two-time national runer up at 191 pounds for Iowa State.
He will be joined by West Des Moines Valley's Joe Corso, Fort Madison's Gary Steffensmeier, Eagle Grove's Jessie Whitmer and Iowa Falls' Dale Bahr.
Steffensmeier was a three-time all-American for Northern Iowa, finishing second one and fourth twice.
Whitmer was a one-time state champion and one of five national champions for Iowa on the 1997 squad that set an NCAA tournament record with 170 points. Bahr was a two-time state champion and a national champ for Harold Nichols at Iowa State. Corso had great prep and collegiate careers, before making the 1980 Olympic team.
The 50th Annual Awards Banquet and Induction Ceremony begins with a 5:30 p.m. social hour, followed by a 6:30 p.m. banquet at the Cresco Country Club.
Tickets are available at the Cresco Chamber of Commerce (563) 547-3434.
Basketball
- Iowa senior Megan Gustafson was named first team all-American by ESPNW Thursday.
The Big Ten Player of the Year was a unanimous pick, earning her second career all-American nomination from ESPNW. She was a third-team selection in 2017-18.
Gustafson led the country in field goal percentage (69.6), points per game (28.0), total points (897), field goals made (369), and ranked second in double doubles (30).
Iowa State senior guard Bridget Carleton was named to the second team. The Big 12 Player of the year, led the conference in scoring (21.4), while averaging 8.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.3 blocks.
