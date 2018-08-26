Football
- Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell understands the importance of a player-led program.
He specifically noted it at 2018 Iowa State Football Media Day.
“The next step for us is to be consistent is player-led leadership,” Campbell said. “When you become an elite-level football program, 90 percent of the time, it’s the players leading.”
Campbell has identified those leaders and is confident the program is in safe hands with the announcement that senior cornerback Brian Peavy, senior quarterback Kyle Kempt, junior running back David Montgomery and junior defensive lineman Ray Lima are the captains for the 2018 season.
The captains were selected by their teammates.
“I couldn’t be more pleased with the choices,” Campbell noted.
Peavy joins recent Cyclone stars on the gridiron Allen Lazard, Joel Lanning and Kamari Cotton-Moya as two-time team captains.
A senior from Houston, Texas, Peavy enters his final Iowa State campaign as the active team leader in tackles (232), pass breakups (30) and interceptions (5).
Volleyball
- After helping the Northern Iowa volleyball team knock off 13th-ranked Creighton and fifth-ranked Kentucky as part of a 2-1 weekend at the USC Invitational over the weekend, Panthers Karlie Taylor and Rachel Koop were named to the all-tournament team.
Taylor led the Panthers in hitting in all three matches at the tournament. She notched 53 kills on 134 attempts for a .246 attack percentage. She also tallied 31 digs, four blocks with no blocking errors and a pair of aces on the weekend.
Koop was impressive in her debut in the starting lineup. She picked up where Missouri Valley Conference Setter of the Year Heather Hook left off. She notched 124 assists, averaging 11.27 per set. She also notched 23 digs and a block assist.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.