Golf
- Waterloo Leisure Services has announced that registration is open for the Elks Junior Golf Classic, which is open for golfers aged 10-17.
The Elks Golf Classic will be played at South Hills on July 9. The fee for the event is $10.
To register or for further information log onto www.cvsportsplex.org or stop by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at 300 Jefferson St.
- The Cedar Valley SportsPlex is still accepting registrations for the Katoski/Kiwanis Pee Wee Golf Classic which is opened to children ages 3-9. Event fee is $7.
The event will be held at Gates Park Golf Course on June 18.
To register or for further information log onto www.cvsportsplex.org or stop by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at 300 Jefferson St.
Swimming
- University of Iowa sophomore men’s swimmer Anze Fers Erzen has qualified for the 2019 World University Games in the 200-meter backstroke. The 30th Summer Universiade will be held in Napoli, Italy, from July 3-14.
Fers Erzen, who will be competing for Slovenia, will swim in the 200-meter backstroke at the Piscina Scandone Napoli on July 8.
Track and field
- Iowa’s Laulauga Tausaga has been named the 2019 Big Ten Female Field Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday.
Last week, the Spring Valley, Calif. native won a NCAA championship in the discus with a throw of 207-feet, 6-inches, which was her third all-American honor in the event.
Basketball
- Iowa State women’s basketball all-American Bridget Carleton was recognized Wednesday by the Iowa State athletic department as the recipient of the 2019 Celia Barquin Arozamena Female Athlete of the Year.
Carleton, now a member of the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, was named the Big 12 Player of the Year and won the Cheryl Miller Award. She became the first Cyclone player to win a national individual award as the recipient of the Cheryl Miller Award, given annually to the nation’s best small forward.
The Iowa State Female Athlete of the Year award was renamed the Celia Barquin Arozamena Female Athlete of the Year award in honor and memory of Iowa State’s 2018 Female Athlete of the Year who died in September of 2018.
Hockey
- Former Waterloo Black Hawk Patrick Russell has signed a one-year contract extension with the Edmonton Oilers.
Russell, 26, appeared in 51 games with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, registering 40 points (18 goals and 22 assists) and had a +30 plus-minus rating.
Russell played six games with the Oilers this past season. He played with Waterloo during the 2013-14 season, leading the Black Hawks with 29 regular-season goals.
Miscellaneous
- Registration is open for the Waterloo Rotary Summer Tee Ball program. The program is open to boys and girls ages 4 through kindergarten. The fee is $32.
There will be two times to choose from — 5:30 p.m. or 6:45 p.m. and the program will meet on Monday’s and Wednesdays or Tuesdays and Thursdays starting July 22 and will conclude on Aug. 15.
To register or for further information log onto www.cvsportsplex.org or stop by the Cedar Valley SportsPlex at 300 Jefferson St.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.