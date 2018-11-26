Wrestling
- Northern Iowa announced its five-person recruiting class Monday.
Head coach Doug Schwab added Southeast Polk's Lance Runyon, Parker Keckeisen of Glendale, Wis., Kyle Gollhofer of Woodland, Ga., Dayton Porsch of Hoxie, Kan., and Kaleb Olejniczak of Perry.
Keckeisen is the highest-rated wrestler of the group, ranked as the 14th best senior overall by FloWrestling. He won his first Wisconsin state title last spring at 170.
Runyon is a three-time state place winner, taking third at 152 as a junior. Gollhofer won a 120-pound championship as a junior, his first, while Porsch is a three-time Kansas state champion with wins at 120, 132 and 145. Olejniczak is a three-time state qualifier who took second at 126 in Class 3A in February. He was fourth at 113 as a sophomore.
- Waterloo West will Honor long-time wrestling coach, Mr. Robert S. Siddens during its season opening dual Iowa City Liberty High School on Thursday.
Coach Siddens passed away this past fall on September 27, 2018, at the age of 93.
The Mississippi Valley Conference meet will be the debut for West's new coach, Steve Farrell, while Liberty is coached by former Iowa national champion, Joe Williams. There will be a social in West High’s commons beginning at 5:15 p.m. prior to the JV meet which starts at 6:15 p.m.
Volleyball
- Iowa State libero Izzy Enna was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week, the conference announced Monday afternoon. The award is the first of Enna’s career.
In Iowa State's sweep of Texas Tech Friday, Enna tied a career-high with 19 digs. Earlier in the week, Enna had 11 digs against Kansas.
Cyclones Grace Lazard and Jess Schaben were named to the all-Big 12 team Monday.
Schaben's selection is the third time she's been named to the first team, joining Victoria Henson and Jamie Straube as the only ISU volleyball players to have accomplished that honor.
The Cyclones host Drake Thursday at 7 p.m. in the first round of the NIVC post-season tournament.
Football
- Drake senior Nathan Clayberg of Pella has been named the Pioneer League's Defensive Player of the Year.
Clayberg, one of the Bulldog's captains, recorded 30 tackles, 9 1/2 for loss and 3 1/2 sacks while breaking up six passes and blocking two kicks.
- Iowa junior defensive end Anthony Nelson has been named the Big Ten Conference co-Defensive Player of the Week after recording eight tackles, including two sacks in the Hawkeye's 31-28 win over Nebraska.
It is the second time this season Nelson has won the honor. Nelson ranks second in the Big Ten with 9 1/s sacks and he has 11 tackles for loss among his 41 tackles in 12 games.
Basketball
- For the third consecutive week, Iowa senior Megan Gustafson has been named the Big Ten women's basketball player of the week.
Gustafson averaged 22 points, 12 rebounds and shoot 80 percent from the field in two games last week. She registered 28 points and 16 rebounds in a win over West Virginia, and then made all eight of her field goals in a close loss to Florida State.
