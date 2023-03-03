Cream puff clouds drift across a pastel blue sky, and sunlight glistens across the smooth surface of a pond. The surrounding landscape is a palette of greens from grass to forest. It’s positively bucolic – a picture-perfect postcard of an Iowa summer morning.

Is it any wonder this family fell in love with the rural setting?

Originally, the owners kept a garage and workshop on the property. Five years ago, they added living quarters, and it quickly became their weekend retreat. Then the owners decided to make it their permanent home.

“It was very dark, very much a rustic lodge inspired by lodges in Colorado and Montana. My husband is big into hunting, so it was filled with his trophies. When we decided to move out here, I wanted to make it more of a home,” she said.

Interior designer Rhonda Staley, IIDA, undertook the unique project to transform the metal structure from a masculine lodge into a beautiful, comfortable family home that celebrates the nature that surrounds it. She altered the exterior entrance to create an entryway that has a subtle farmhouse aesthetic.

“The biggest challenge was to strike a balance from rustic lodge to a new transitional design that they wanted, without sacrificing everything her husband loves. I’ve worked with these homeowners before, and I understood what they like and their style and the look they were after,” Staley explained.

Ceilings throughout are clad in Colorado blue stain pine, and floors are ¾-inch hickory. Full Wisconsin white oak logs are suspended above the kitchen, creating a visual separation from the great room. Staley changed the wall color from terra cotta to cream “to soften the space and create a strong contrast of light and dark with the wood ceilings and beams,” the designer said.

She also borrowed space from the garage to create a pantry in the kitchen, as well as a mudroom to serve as the family’s drop zone. The kitchen was rearranged to improve function and accessibility. Cabinetry is from SK Cabinetry in Coralville. Countertops and island are topped with Epic “Lisbon” granite paired with a mixed river stone backsplash.

In the great room, Staley designed a dramatic winding staircase to connect the main floor with a loft. On the main staircase, new iron railing emphasizes the beefy, raw-edged log stair treads. She also gently convinced the owner to remove the majority of his trophies, with the exception of a bison head affixed above the stacked-log mantel on the soaring, limestone fireplace in the great room. An antler chandelier hangs overhead.

Furnishings are inviting, including the high-backed Staley-designed sectional upholstered in a flaxseed-colored, carefree Crypton fabric, throw and pillows, a pair of American Leather recliners and Lexington sofa table. An artisan created the glass-topped walnut burl coffee table from river-rescued wood.

“Just changing out the dark, reddish-brown couches for the lighter sectional breaks things up and makes a big difference, both in comfort and function,” Staley said. She replaced lighting throughout the main level and designed a media cabinet featuring walnut and African Wenge wood trim. A remote raises and lowers the TV from inside the cabinet. A massive, raw-edged wood dining table seats 12.

Full log rafters add impact to the ceiling in the main bedroom suite, but Staley replaced the lodge-pole bed and matching bedside tables with a tall, lightly tufted upholstered panel headboard with cathedral cherry frame and a pair of coordinating night tables with inset silver travertine tops, all from Lexington.

The owners’ 17- and 13-year-old daughters worked with Staley to design and furnish their own personal spaces.

Windows frame the view from the sunroom, which has quickly become the family’s favorite hang-out. Staley designed a banquette and chairs, paired with a round table from Saloom that expands dining and entertaining options. “My husband, especially, loves the sunroom because he’s an early riser and loves sitting out here and watching the sun come up over the pond,” the owner said. It’s just steps away from an outdoor patio with fire pit.

“This has always been a great place for entertaining. With Rhonda’s help and expertise, it has now been transformed into a wonderful home,” the owner added.