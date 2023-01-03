WATCH LIVE: US House holds speaker vote to open 118th Congress; McCarthy's bid in jeopardy

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans teetered on the brink of chaos Tuesday on the opening day of the new Congress, with GOP leader Kevin McCarthy pledging a “battle on the floor” if needed to overcome right-flank colleagues who are refusing to give him their votes to become House speaker.
Even before Congress convened, the scene playing out on Capitol Hill was one of upheaval and uncertainty. The standoff means McCarthy, after having led his party to a narrow Republican majority, was grasping for his political survival, trying to avoid being the first majority nominee for speaker in 100 years to fail to win an initial vote for the gavel.
McCarthy emerged from a contentious closed-door meeting with fellow House Republicans unable to win over detractors and lacking the support needed to become speaker. He vowed to fight to the finish — even if it takes multiple tries in a public spectacle that would underscore divisions in his party and weaken its leadership in the first days of the new Congress.
House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., speaks after a closed-door meeting with the GOP Conference as he pursues the speaker of the House role when as the 118th Congress convenes, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Washington.
AP Photo/Alex Brandon
“We may have a battle on the floor, but the battle is for the conference and the country,” McCarthy said at the Capitol.
A core group of conservatives led by the Freedom Caucus and aligned with Donald Trump's MAGA agenda were furious, calling the private meeting a “beat down” by McCarthy allies and remaining steadfast in their opposition to the GOP leader.
“There’s one person who could have changed all this,” said Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., the chairman of the Freedom Caucus and a leader of Trump's effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election.
The group said McCarthy refused the group's last-ditch offer for rules changes in a meeting late Monday at the Capitol.
“If you want to drain the swamp you can't put the biggest alligator in control of the exercise,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla.
“He eagerly dismissed us,” said Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo.
Lawmakers were convening in a new era of divided government as Democrats relinquish control of the House after midterm election losses. While the Senate remains in Democratic hands, barely, House Republicans are eager to confront President Joe Biden’s agenda after two years of a Democratic Party control of both houses of Congress.
But first, House Republicans had to elect a speaker, second in succession to the presidency.
Full story:
Meet the history-makers of the 2022 midterm elections
Maura Healey
Democrat
Maura Healey will be the first out lesbian governor in US history, CNN projects, winning an open-seat race for the governorship of Massachusetts. Healey, the current attorney general of Massachusetts, will also be the commonwealth's first elected female governor.
AP
Katie Britt
Republican
Katie Britt will be the first elected female senator from Alabama, CNN projects, winning an open-seat race to succeed her onetime boss, retiring GOP Sen. Richard Shelby. Britt is a former CEO of the Business Council of Alabama and was the heavy favorite in the general election in the deep-red state. Two women have previously represented Alabama in the Senate, but both were appointed to fill vacancies.
AP
Maxwell Frost
Democrat
Maxwell Frost will be the first member of Generation Z elected to Congress, CNN projects, winning the open seat for Florida's 10th Congressional District. Generation Z refers to those born after 1996. Frost will succeed Democrat Val Demings, who vacated the seat to run for Senate.
Stephen M. Dowell/Orlando Sentinel, via AP
Wes Moore
Democrat Wes Moore will be the first Black governor of Maryland, CNN projects, becoming only the third Black person elected governor in US history. Moore, an Army veteran and former nonprofit executive, will succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.
AP
Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Republican
Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be the first woman elected governor of Arkansas, CNN projects, winning the office her father previously held for over a decade. Sanders, who earned a national profile in her role as press secretary in the Trump White House, is also the first daughter in US history to serve as governor of the same state her father once led.
AP
Becca Balint
Democrat
Becca Balint will be the first woman elected to Congress from Vermont, CNN projects, winning election to the state's at-large district. With Balint's win, Vermont will lose its distinction as the only US state never to have sent a woman to Congress. Balint, the president pro tempore of the state Senate, will also be the first out LGBTQ person elected to Congress from Vermont.
AP
Alex Padilla
Democrat
Alex Padilla will be the first elected Latino senator from California, CNN projects, winning a special election for the remainder of Kamala Harris' term as well as an election for a full six-year term. Padilla, the son of Mexican immigrant parents, was appointed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom to the seat Harris vacated when she became vice president.
AP
Markwayne Mullin
Republican
Markwayne Mullin will be the first Native American senator from Oklahoma in almost 100 years, CNN projects, winning the special election to succeed GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe, who is resigning in January. Mullin, a member of the Cherokee Nation, currently represents the state's 2nd Congressional District. Democrat Robert Owen, also a member of the Cherokee Nation, represented Oklahoma in the Senate from 1907 to 1925.
Stephen Pingry/Tulsa World via AP
Robert Garcia
Democrat
Robert Garcia will be the first out LGBTQ immigrant elected to Congress, CNN projects, winning election to California's 42nd Congressional District. Garcia, who immigrated from Lima, Peru, in the early 1980s at the age of 5, is the current mayor of Long Beach.
AP file
Kathy Hochul
Democrat Kathy Hochul will be the first elected female governor of New York, CNN projects, winning a full four-year term to the office she assumed last year after Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. Hochul, who previously served as the state's lieutenant governor and a Buffalo-area congresswoman, will defeat Republican Lee Zeldin.
AP
Marcy Kaptur
Democrat
Marcy Kaptur will win a 21st term to the House from Ohio, CNN projects, and will become the longest-serving woman in Congress when she's sworn in next year to represent the state's 9th Congressional District. Kaptur, who was first elected in 1982 and is currently the longest-serving woman in House history, will break the record set by Barbara Mikulski, who represented Maryland in the House and Senate for a combined 40 years.
AP
Summer Lee
Democrat
Summer Lee will be the first Black woman elected to Congress from Pennsylvania, CNN projects, winning election to the state's 12th Congressional District. Lee, a Pittsburgh-area state representative, will succeed retiring Democratic Rep. Mike Doyle.
AP
Shri Thanedar
Democrat
Shri Thanedar will be the first Indian American elected to Congress from Michigan, CNN projects, winning election to the state's 13th Congressional District. Thaneder, who immigrated to the US from India, was elected to the Michigan House in 2020 and unsuccessfully sought the Democratic nomination for governor in 2018.
AP file
Leslie Rutledge
Republican
Leslie Rutledge will be the first woman elected lieutenant governor of Arkansas, CNN projects. Rutledge, the state attorney general, originally sought the open governor's seat but switched to the lieutenant governor's race after Sanders entered the GOP gubernatorial primary. Lieutenant governors are elected on separate tickets in Arkansas.
AP file
Shirley Weber
Democrat
Shirley Weber will be California's first elected Black secretary of state of state, CNN projects. Weber, a former state assemblywoman, has been serving in the position since last year after Newsom picked her to succeed Padilla, who was appointed to the US Senate.
AP file
Rob Bonta
Democrat
Rob Bonta will be California's first elected Filipino American attorney general, CNN projects. Bonta, who was born in the Philippines and immigrated with his family to the US as an infant, has been serving in the position since last year after Newsom appointed him to succeed Xavier Becerra, who left to become President Joe Biden's Health and Human Services secretary.
AP file
Aruna Miller
Democrat
Aruna Miller will be the first Asian American lieutenant governor of Maryland, CNN projects. Miller, who immigrated to the US with her family from India as a child, is a former member of the state House of Delegates. She was elected on the same ticket as Moore.
AP
Anthony Brown
Anthony Brown will be the first Black person elected attorney general of Maryland, CNN projects. Brown, who currently represents Maryland's 5th Congressional District, has a been a longtime fixture in state politics, having also served as state lieutenant governor and in the state House and run for governor in 2014.
AP
Andrea Campbell
Democrat
Andrea Campbell will be the first Black woman elected attorney general of Massachusetts, CNN projects. Campbell, who ran for Boston mayor last year, was previously the first Black female president of the Boston City Council.
AP
Austin Davis
Democrat
Austin Davis will be the first Black lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania, winning election on a ticket with gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro. Davis is currently a member of the Pennsylvania House representing a Pittsburgh-area seat. He will be elected on a ticket with Democratic gubernatorial nominee Josh Shapiro.
AP
A look at Nancy Pelosi's career, in photos
San Francisco Deputy Mayor Hadley Roth, left, and Nancy Pelosi, chairman of the host committee, react to the announcement that San Francisco has been chosen by the selection committee to host the 1984 Democratic Convention, in Washington, D.C., April 20, 1983. (AP Photo/Scott Stewart)
SCOTT STEWART
Congressional candidate Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., waves at the Headquarters in San Francisco Tuesday night April 7, 1987. Pelosi held a slight edge over San Francisco city Supervisor Harry Britt, for the seat of the late Rep.Sala Burton, according to early election results.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma)
PAUL SAKUMA
Rep. Nita Lowey D-N.Y, and Rep. Nancy Pelosi D-Calif. and Ernie of the Sesame Street's "Bert and Ernie " fame stand in front of 35,000 letters from across the country in support of public television during a Capitol Hill news conference on Wednesday March 1, 1995.
JOE MARQUETTE
Just elected House Minority Whip Nancy Pelosi D-Calif.,talks about taking the House back from the Republicans next election, Oct. 10, 2001 in Washington. Pelosi defeated Rep. Stenny Hoyer, D-Md. for the whip post in the House of Representatives. (AP Photo/Joe Marquette)
JOE MARQUETTE
The Dalai Lama, left, is greeted by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., before his lecture at the MCI Center on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2005 in Washington. (AP Photo/Kevin Wolf)
KEVIN WOLF
Speaker of the House Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., left, looks on as President Bush speaks at the House Democratic Issues Conference on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2007, in Williamsburg, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
EVAN VUCCI
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to President Bush at the Radio and Television Correspondents? Association annual dinner, Wednesday, March 28, 2007 in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
President Bush, surrounded by members of Congress and Cabinet members, signs the Economic Stimulus Act of 2008, Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2008, in the East Room of the White House in Washington. Standing, front row, from left are, Rep. Charles Rangel, D-N.Y., Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid of Nev., House Minority Whip Roy Blunt of Mo., Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer of Md., Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., and House Minority Leader John Boehner of Ohio. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
House Speaker-designate John Boehner of Ohio wipes away tears as he waits to receive the gavel from outgoing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif. during the first session of the 112th Congress, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2011. (AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
Charles Dharapak
House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and her husband Paul Pelosi arrive for a State Dinner hosted by President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama in honor of German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 7, 2011. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Manuel Balce Ceneta
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. gestures during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, March 7, 2013. Republicans pushed legislation through the House on Wednesday to prevent a government shutdown this month while easing the short-term impact of $85 billion in spending cuts — at the same time previewing a longer-term plan to erase federal deficits without raising taxes. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks with reporters before going to the White House to meet with President Barack Obama, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2013, as Rep. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Assistant Minority Leader James Clyburn, D-S.C., right, listen. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., takes questions from reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, July 25, 2014. (AP Photo)
STF
House Speaker John Boehner of Ohio, left, kisses House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., right, in the Rose Garden of the White House before President Barack Obama's remarks to members of Congress, Tuesday, April 21, 2015 in Washington. Obama thanked those who supported H.R. 2, the Medicare Access and CHIP Reauthorization Act of 2015 to improve the affordability and quality of health care for the youngest and oldest in the nation. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
FILE - In this June 4, 2015 file photo, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington. Congress’ upheaval over trade has exposed turmoil within a House Democratic caucus that’s grown smaller and more liberal in recent years as moderates have been ousted in successive election bloodlettings. Those who remain must answer to ideologically driven voters and labor unions fighting their own battles for survival, even if it means sidelining their own leaders and humbling their president in the process. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)
Susan Walsh
Nancy Pelosi arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP)
John Salangsang
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton walks with House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif. as they arrive for a meeting with the House Democratic Caucus, Wednesday, June 22, 2016, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., left, the ranking member of the Ways and Means Committee, and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speak to reporters to criticize the GOP tax bill as debate enters a final day, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks about the Republican tax bill, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
Jacquelyn Martin
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., left, standing with Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., right, speaks at a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2017, on the passage of legislation that overhauls U.S. tax law. The massive $1.5 trillion tax package affects everyone's taxes but is dominated by breaks for business and higher earners. Democrats call the legislation a boon to the rich that leaves middle-class and working Americans behind. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., center, Rep. Susan Davis, D-Calif, background center right, and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., right, participate in the Women's March walk to the White House in Washington, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. On the anniversary of President Donald Trump’s inauguration, people participating in rallies and marches in the U.S. and around the world Saturday denounced his views on immigration, abortion, LGBT rights, women's rights and more. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
Cliff Owen
House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi of Calif., is shown on television as she speaks from the House floor on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2018, as a news conference that she was supposed to attend goes on in the background. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh
Nancy Pelosi of California takes the gavel from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., after being elected House speaker at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Carolyn Kaster
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters following escalation of tensions this week between the U.S. and Iran, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., tears her copy of President Donald Trump's State of the Union address after he delivered it to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Alex Brandon
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., waves the gavel on the opening day of the 117th Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. (Bill Clark/Pool via AP)
Bill Clark
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Vice President Mike Pence talk before a joint session of the House and Senate convenes to count the Electoral College votes cast in November's election, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., arrives to speak about the House coronavirus bill on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March, 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Scott Applewhite)
J. Scott Applewhite
FILE - Vice President Kamala Harris, left, greets House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., ahead of President Joe Biden addressing a joint session of Congress, April 28, 2021, in the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jim Watson/Pool via AP, File)
Jim Watson
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., surrounded by House Democrats, stands up after signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 during a bill enrollment ceremony on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, Aug.12, 2022. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
Mariam Zuhaib
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!