President Joe Biden is offering a reassuring assessment of the nation's condition rather than rolling out flashy policy proposals as he delivers his second State of the Union address.

He is declaring that America is “unbowed, unbroken” in the face of the pandemic and economic threats. He's appealing to Republicans to work with him to “finish the job" as a weary nation struggles with economic uncertainty, a wearying war in Ukraine and growing tensions with China.

It's Biden's first speech to Congress since Republicans took control of the House in the midterm elections.

Some things to watch for during Tuesday night's State of the Union: Where do I watch or listen? Biden v. McCarthy Gun violence and policing New faces The Chinese balloon What's next in Ukraine? Classified document probe The 2024 question Culture wars The fence returns