Watch Live: The jury delivers a verdict in the Derek Chauvin murder trial

The jury is deliberating the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the death of George Floyd. The verdict will be read in court between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. CT
Subscribe for more from FOX 9: https://bit.ly/3p5NDSU
The jury has reached a decision in the trial of Derek Chauvin over George Floyd's death. Watch live as the verdict is read.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Follow the latest scores and updates from the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.