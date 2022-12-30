WATCH LIVE: Police hold news conference on arrest made in University of Idaho killings

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, a law enforcement official said Friday.
The Moscow Police Department in Idaho is holding a news conference to announce developments in the investigation.
Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court said Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
A law enforcement official confirmed the arrest to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.
The latest developments:
Red evidence markers and yellow police tape are wrapped on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, on the front door of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho.
Flowers, a stuffed animal, and a framed image featuring the photos of the four people found dead at a house on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho, rest in the snow in front of the house on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.
People attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, hold up their phones during a moment of silence, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
A person attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, cries as she listens to family members talk about the victims, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
People attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, fill the Kibbie Dome before the start of the event, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
Idaho State Police Trooper Brandalyn Crapo stands guard on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 as she works near the podium at a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
Two people attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, lean against each other as they listen to family members talk about the victims, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
People attending a vigil for the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, listen to family members talk about the victims, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
The moon rises on Nov. 29, 2022, as a Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho.
Bracelets with the names of the four University of Idaho students who were killed on Nov. 13, 2022, are displayed on a table at a vigil for the victims, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho.
A photo and the names of four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend at a residence near campus are displayed during a moment of silence, Nov. 16, 2022, before an NCAA college basketball game in Moscow, Idaho.
A Moscow police officer stands guard in his vehicle, Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, at the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, 2022 in Moscow, Idaho.
Bare spots are seen on Nov. 29, 2022, in the snowy parking lot in front of the home where four University of Idaho students were found dead on Nov. 13, in Moscow, Idaho, after vehicles belonging to the victims and others were towed away earlier in the day.
