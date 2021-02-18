 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch Live: NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars
0 comments
alert

Watch Live: NASA's Perseverance rover lands on Mars

{{featured_button_text}}

Watch live video and follow the latest updates from NASA and other scientists, as the Perseverance rover attempts to land on Mars.

50 space terms for understanding the universe

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News