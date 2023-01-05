WATCH LIVE: McCarthy appears to fail in 7th speaker vote

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McCarthy appears to fail in 7th speaker vote

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, the speaker's chair of the U.S. House sat empty for a third day Thursday, as Republican leader Kevin McCarthy was failing in yet another excruciating ballot to win enough votes from his party to seize the chamber's gavel.

One of McCarthy's steadfast critics, Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida, even cast his vote for Donald Trump, a symbolic gesture, but one that highlighted the former president's influence over the Republican Party.

But the final outcome on the seventh vote for speaker was turning out no differently than the others. Full story:

