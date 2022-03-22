Watch live: Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson faces questioning at Supreme Court confirmation hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Facing senators' questions for the first time, Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson forcefully defended her record as a federal judge Tuesday, declaring she will rule "from a position of neutrality” if she is confirmed as the first Black woman on the high court.

Jackson started the hearing by responding to Republicans who have questioned whether she is too liberal in her judicial philosophy. She said she tries to “understand what the people who created this law intended,“ relying on the words of a statute but also looking to history and practice when the meaning may not be clear.

Responding to Sen. Dick Durbin, the Judiciary Committee chairman, she also pushed back on Republican suggestions that she has given light sentences to child pornographers.

Could her rulings have endangered children? “As a mother and a judge,” she said, “nothing could be further from the truth."

Those are some of the toughest cases a judge has to deal with, she said. She described looking into the eyes of defendants and explaining the lifelong effects on victims.

It is “is important to me to represent that the children’s voices are represented," she said.

In what Durbin described as “a trial by ordeal,” Jackson answered questions right off the bat that attempted to deflect GOP concerns and also highlight the empathetic style that she has frequently described. Republicans planned to use their questioning to brand Jackson — and Democrats in general — as soft on crime, an emerging theme in GOP midterm election campaigns.

Tuesday's hearing was the first of two days of questioning after Jackson and the 22 members of the committee gave opening statements on Monday. On Thursday, the committee will hear from legal experts before an eventual vote to move her nomination to the Senate floor.

***

