WATCH LIVE: Jan. 6 committee to unveil 'surprising' new details in hearing

WASHINGTON (AP) — A defeated Donald Trump “pulled out all the stops” as president to overturn the 2020 election, the chairman of the House Jan. 6 Committee said Thursday, focusing on fresh evidence from the Secret Service about the 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

The 10th public session, likely to be the panel's last public hearing before the November midterm elections, was delving into Trump's “state of mind," said Chairman Bennie Thompson as he described a Trump “multi-part plan” to overturn the election.

Trump’s “staggering betrayal of his oath” led to an “attack on a pillar of our democracy," Thompson said. "It is still hard to believe.”

The committee is starting to sum up its findings that Republican Trump, after losing the 2020 presidential election, launched an unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory. The result was the mob storming of the Capitol. Full story:

Highlights from the Jan. 6 committee hearings so far: