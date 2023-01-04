WATCH LIVE: House opens Day 2 of historic speaker election; McCarthy vows fight to finish

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans opened the second day of the new Congress on Wednesday with no apparent off-ramp from the political chaos as GOP leader Kevin McCarthy vowed to become House speaker despite losing in multiple rounds of voting that threw the new majority into tumult.

The House gaveled in at noon, and a McCarthy ally quickly re-nominated him for the job with a rousing speech designed to peel off detractors.

“Sure, it looks messy,” said Rep. Mike Gallagher, R-Wis. But he said there was no place he'd rather be than in the new House GOP majority. “The American people are in charge," he said.

McCarthy himself entered the chamber saying, “We'll have another vote.”

It was the first time in 100 years that a nominee for House speaker could not take the gavel on the first vote, but McCarthy appeared undeterred. Instead, he vowed to fight to the finish, encouraged, he said, by former President Donald Trump to end the disarray and pull the Republican Party together.

