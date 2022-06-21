 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of the Jan. 6 hearings

  • Updated
  • 0

Warning: This hearing may include footage of violence and strong language.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House 1/6 committee is hearing Tuesday from the caretakers of American democracy — elections workers and local officials — who fended off Donald Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at times despite frightening personal attacks.

The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol resumed with a focus on Trump's efforts to undo Joe Biden's victory in the most local way — by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress. The pressure was fueled by the defeated president's false claims of voter fraud which, the panel says, led directly to the riot at the Capitol.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday: "A handful of election officials in several key states stood between Donald Trump and the upending of American democracy."

The public hearing, the fourth by the panel this month, stemmed from its yearlong investigation into Trump’s unprecedented attempt to remain in power, a sprawling scheme that the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has likened to an “attempted coup.”

People are also reading…

Tuesday’s focus reviewed how Trump was repeatedly told his pressure campaign could potentially cause violence against the local officials and their families but pursued it anyway, according to a committee aide. And it underscored that fallout from Trump’s lies continues, with election officers facing ongoing public harassment and political challengers trying to take over their jobs.

***

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News