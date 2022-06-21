WATCH LIVE: Day 4 of the Jan. 6 hearings

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House 1/6 committee is hearing Tuesday from the caretakers of American democracy — elections workers and local officials — who fended off Donald Trump's pressure to overturn the 2020 presidential election, at times despite frightening personal attacks.

The panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol resumed with a focus on Trump's efforts to undo Joe Biden's victory in the most local way — by leaning on officials in key battleground states to reject ballots outright or to submit alternative electors for the final tally in Congress. The pressure was fueled by the defeated president's false claims of voter fraud which, the panel says, led directly to the riot at the Capitol.

Chairman Bennie Thompson said Tuesday: "A handful of election officials in several key states stood between Donald Trump and the upending of American democracy."

The public hearing, the fourth by the panel this month, stemmed from its yearlong investigation into Trump’s unprecedented attempt to remain in power, a sprawling scheme that the chairman of the Jan. 6 committee has likened to an “attempted coup.”

Tuesday’s focus reviewed how Trump was repeatedly told his pressure campaign could potentially cause violence against the local officials and their families but pursued it anyway, according to a committee aide. And it underscored that fallout from Trump’s lies continues, with election officers facing ongoing public harassment and political challengers trying to take over their jobs.

***

