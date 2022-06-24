WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks about Supreme Court abortion ruling, outlines plans

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will speak from the White House about the U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that legalized abortion nationwide.

The remarks, which are scheduled for 12:30 p.m. EDT, will outline his approach to this new phase of the fight over abortion access.

The White House has been preparing for this moment since a draft of the decision leaked in May. Officials have been huddling with state leaders, advocates, health care professionals and others to prepare for a future without Roe v. Wade.

Now Biden's plans will be tested in terms of politics and policy.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0