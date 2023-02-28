WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up a partisan legal fight over President Joe Biden's plan to wipe away or reduce student loans held by millions of Americans. The high court, with its 6-3 conservative majority, is hearing arguments in two challenges to the plan, which has so far been blocked by Republican-appointed judges on lower courts. Arguments are scheduled to last two hours, but likely will go much longer.
Student loan forgiveness gets its day in court: What to know
Intro
The Supreme Court is meeting Tuesday to hear two cases challenging President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. At stake: forgiveness of up to $20,000 in debt for more than 40 million Americans. Nearly half of those people could have their federal student debt wiped out entirely.
Already, about 26 million people have applied for debt forgiveness, and 16 million applications have been approved. However, because of court rulings, all the relief is on hold. The Education Department stopped taking applications in November because of legal challenges to the plan.
The Supreme Court will have the ultimate say on whether Biden can wipe out student loan debt, fulfilling a campaign pledge he made in 2020.
Here's what to know if you're waiting for debt relief.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Who qualifies for Biden's student loan forgiveness?
The plan Biden announced last August would cancel $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those earning less than $125,000 or households with less than $250,000 in income. Pell Grant recipients, who typically come from lower-income households, would receive an additional $10,000 in debt forgiveness, for a total of $20,000.
Borrowers qualify if their federal student loans were disbursed before July 1.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
How is the Supreme Court expected to rule on student loans?
So far, Republican-appointed lower court judges have kept Biden's plan from going into effect. The Supreme Court is dominated 6-3 by conservatives, but it remains to be seen how the justices will rule. Their questions in the oral arguments Tuesday, starting at 10 a.m. Eastern, will give insight into what they're thinking.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File
When will the Supreme Court decide the student loans cases?
The Supreme Court hears arguments Tuesday, but there won't be a decision for months. The court usually issues all of its decisions by the end of June.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File
How do I know if my student loans will be forgiven?
Debt forgiveness, if it goes ahead, is for borrowers holding federal student loans, not private loans.
To determine what kind of loans you hold, log in to the Federal Student Aid website,
studentaid.gov. Direct loans, including Parent Plus loans, qualify. Some older FFEL and Perkins loans are also eligible, if owned by the Department of Education. For people holding older FFEL loans, consolidating those loans can lead to credit for forgiveness under certain income-driven repayment plans.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Will the pause in student loan payments continue?
During the pandemic, two presidential administrations paused payments for those holding federal student loans. The pause has been extended to as late as this summer.
Payments are set to resume, along with the accrual of interest, 60 days after the court cases are resolved. For example, if legal issues remain at the end of June, payments would restart at the end of August. If the court issues a ruling in March, repayment could restart as early as May or June.
If the cases haven't been resolved by June 30, payments will start 60 days after that.
AP Photo/Patrick Semansky
Is it possible Biden's student loan forgiveness won't happen at all?
Yes.
Biden's administration is not saying whether it is exploring other options for canceling debt if it loses its court appeals. But advocates point to other ways the debt might be forgiven, including through the Higher Education Act.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
How should I prepare for student loans payments to restart?
Betsy Mayotte, President of the Institute of Student Loan Advisors, encourages people not to make any payments until the pause has ended. Instead, she says, put your payment amount into a savings account.
"Then you've maintained the habit of making the payment, but earning a little bit of interest as well. There's no reason to send that money to the student loans until the last minute of the 0% interest rate."
Mayotte recommends borrowers use the loan-simulator tool at
StudentAid.gov or the one on TISLA's website to find the payment plan that best fits their needs. The calculators tell you what your monthly payment would be under each available plan, as well as your long-term costs.
"I really want to emphasize the long-term," Mayotte said.
Sometimes, when borrowers are in a financial bind, they'll choose the option with the lowest monthly payment, which can cost more over the life of the loan, Mayotte said. Rather than "setting it and forgetting it," she encourages borrowers to reevaluate when their financial situation improves.
AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File
Can I set up a payment plan for my student loans?
Yes, but some advocates encourage borrowers to wait for now, since there's no financial penalty during the pause on payments and interest accrual.
That said, Katherine Welbeck of the Student Borrower Protection Center recommends logging on to your account and making sure you know the name of your servicer, your due date and whether you're enrolled in the best income-driven repayment plan.
If your budget doesn't allow you to resume payments, it's important to know how to navigate the possibility of default and delinquency on a student loan. Both can hurt your credit rating, which would make you ineligible for additional aid.
If you're in a short-term financial bind, you may qualify for a deferment or a forbearance — allowing you to temporarily suspend payment.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
How can I reduce costs when paying off my student loans?
— If you sign up for automatic payments, the servicer takes a quarter of a percent off your interest rate, Mayotte says.
— Income-driven repayment plans aren't right for everyone. That said, if you know you will eventually qualify for forgiveness under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program, it makes sense to make the lowest monthly payments possible, as the remainder of your debt will be cancelled once that decade of payments is complete.
— Reevaluate your monthly student loan repayment during tax season, when you already have all your financial information in front of you. "Can you afford to increase it? Or do you need to decrease it?" Mayotte said.
— Break up payments into whatever ways work best for you. You could consider two installments per month, instead of one large monthly sum.
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File
Are student loans forgiven after 10 years?
If you've worked for a government agency or a nonprofit, the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program offers cancellation after 10 years of regular payments, and some income-driven repayment plans cancel the remainder of a borrower's debt after 20 to 25 years.
Borrowers should make sure they're signed up for the best possible income-driven repayment plan to qualify for these programs. You can find out more about those plans here.
Borrowers who have been defrauded by for-profit colleges may also apply for borrower defense and receive relief.
These programs won't be affected by the Supreme Court ruling.
The Associated Press receives support from Charles Schwab Foundation for educational and explanatory reporting to improve financial literacy. The independent foundation is separate from Charles Schwab and Co. Inc. The AP is solely responsible for its journalism.
AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File
Ethical Life: Is student loan forgiveness program helping the right people?
The 9 current justices of the US Supreme Court
Chief Justice John Roberts
Chief Justice John Roberts
Nominated to serve as chief justice by President George W. Bush
Took seat Sept. 29, 2005
Born Jan. 27, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y.
AP FILE
Justice Clarence Thomas
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President George H.W. Bush
Took seat Oct. 23, 1991
Born June 23, 1948, near Savannah, Georgia
Pablo Martinez Monsivais
Justice Samuel Alito
Associate Justice Samuel Alito
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President George W. Bush
Took seat Jan. 31, 2006
Born April 1, 1950, in Trenton, New Jersey
AP FILE
Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Barack Obama
Took seat Aug. 8, 2009
Born June 25, 1954, in Bronx, New York
AP FILE
Justice Elena Kagan
Associate Justice Elena Kagan
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Barack Obama
Took seat Aug. 7, 2010
Born April 28, 1960, in New York City
AP FILE
Justice Neil Gorsuch
Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Donald Trump
Took seat April 10, 2017
Born Aug. 29, 1967, in Denver, Colorado
AP FILE
Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Donald Trump
Took seat Oct. 6, 2018
Born Feb. 12, 1965, in Washington D.C.
THE NEW YORK TIMES VIA AP, POOL
Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Donald Trump
Took seat Oct. 27, 2020
Born January 28, 1972
Associated Press
Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Nominated to serve as associate justice by President Joe Biden
Took seat June 30, 2022
Born September 14, 1970
AP file
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!