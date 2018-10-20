The Waterloo Lions Club will host the semi-annual book sale during regular mall hours today through Sunday on the lower level of Crossroads Mall, near the At Home store (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday)
Lightly used hardback and paperback books will be available in many categories. Students with a valid school ID may purchase a bag of books for $5 throughout the event.
Patrons also may drop off used eye glasses and hearing aids for repurposing.
