Shoppers look through tables full of books at the annual Lions Club book sale at Crossroads Center mall in Waterloo Thursday. The sale continues during mall hours through Sunday.

The Waterloo Lions Club will host the semi-annual book sale during regular mall hours today through Sunday on the lower level of Crossroads Mall, near the At Home store (10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; noon to 6 p.m. Sunday)

Lightly used hardback and paperback books will be available in many categories. Students with a valid school ID may purchase a bag of books for $5 throughout the event.

Patrons also may drop off used eye glasses and hearing aids for repurposing.

