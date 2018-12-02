Lincoln Stein

Stein

LINCOLN STEIN has joined DISTek Integration as a software engineer. He previously was a controls engineer at JR Automation and a brigade logistics supervisor with the U.S. Army. Stein graduated from the U.S. Military Academy with a BS in electrical engineering.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments