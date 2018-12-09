RICK BARTELT
CEDAR FALLS --- I read the Nov. 28 guest opinion written by David Mansheim from Parkersburg, and I was so impressed that I had to write to express my gratitude to you for printing it. It has been a long time since I have read or heard anyone's opinion about concerning the condition of our state's political environment that I feel is so spot on.
I wrote to Mr. Mansheim to congratulate him on his article and was disturbed to find out that he was being attacked for his opinions, and that other papers who have printed his articles have given in to those people who are responsible for those attacks and are refusing to print him in the future.
I commend your paper for not following the same ignorant policies of the others and allowing people from differing opinions to express their views. Mr. Mansheim certainly deserves to be heard. Keep up the good work and I'll keep up my subscription.
