WATERLOO -- The circus came to town last Friday courtesy of the YWCA’s annual fundraiser. This year's theme was "Under the Big Top."
The National Cattle Congress Pavilion was the perfect backdrop as ringmaster J’Kalein Madison welcomed guests and directed them to the midway, where games of chance awaited.
The YWCA is dedicated to eliminating racism, empowering women and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all. The organization’s vision includes creating opportunities for Cedar Valley women and girls to reach their greatest potential as strong, impactful leaders. Among their many programs are child and adult fitness classes, parenting classes, Latino and multicultural services, before- and after-school programs and programming for teens.
“The majority of the individuals we serve come from the most vulnerable and at-risk populations of our community,” said YWCA Director Cindy Mohr, “and our annual fundraising events ensure that our services are available to everyone who needs them, particularly supporting the services that are free to participants. Event attendees, sponsors and contributors make it happen and we are thankful for their support along with the hard work put in by the event volunteers and YWCA staff.”
All proceeds from Under the Big Top will be used to support the local YWCA programming. For more information go to www.ywcabhc.org.
