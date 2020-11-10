Young relationship feels like a messy first draft

During a group conversation she drunkenly blurted out some very personal information between my husband and his ex-wife (what she said was definitely news to me, and incorrect).

The other women looked at me in shock, and I denied it, of course. But she kept going on and on. I finally just left the group.

My other friends chose to ignore this out of respect for me, and it was never brought up again.

My relationship with this woman is now strained. I avoid her and when I do speak to her, I keep my conversation with her short. I do not need for her to know anything about what is currently going on in our lives.

I understand that friendships ebb and flow. I think this friendship has ended. The trust I have in her is gone. I don’t know how many of my conversations with her have been blurted out to someone else.

Your thoughts?

— Former Friend

Dear Friend: I agree with you that actions have consequences, and this woman’s drunken gossip has, quite logically, resulted in you keeping your distance.